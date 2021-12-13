Wicked niece, torturer, and teen rapist incarcerated in Liverpool.

This list lists 16 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A murderer who tortured and killed a father in front of his children was condemned by a judge.

A heroin dealer with a semi-automatic gun, a woman beater who assaulted an ex lover at a wedding, and a nasty paedophile with a disgusting cache were all heard in court.

A judge sentenced a nasty niece to prison for abusing her fragile aunt for months.

Drug dealers who wreaked havoc on communities with cocaine and heroin were arrested and imprisoned.

Meanwhile, a boy assaulted a 13-year-old girl in the woods just weeks after meeting her online was one of the most horrifying examples.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Daniel WeaverDrug dealer Daniel Weaver handled a semi-automatic gun taken from a cab by armed cops.

Ibrahim Mohammed traveled up from London to pick up a black pistol from a Toxteth residence, but he was under police monitoring.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, Merseyside and Metropolitan police officers intercepted him in a private hire car at the Shell garage on Edge Lane.

The DNA of Weaver, who was linked to the property in Alt Street, Toxteth, by other evidence, was later detected on the lethal weapon.

Weaver, 26, of Liverpool city centre’s Gilbert Street, acknowledged to having a prohibited firearm.

He was sentenced to five years and two months in prison.

Mohammed, 23, of Lambeth’s Brook Drive, has also guilty to possessing an illegal handgun and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Connor lends a hand

After she managed to call a family member who heard the attack, Connor Helps, who sexually attacked a teenage girl, was apprehended.

After taking the girl to a flat in Warrington town centre in September 2019, the 23-year-old, who has no fixed address, assaulted her.

He was the second man to attack the 17-year-old girl, with the first perpetrator already serving a prison sentence.

Helps pleaded guilty to penetrating assault.

He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Critchley, Dean

Woman molester on a regular basis At a wedding, Dean Critchley punched an ex-girlfriend in the face.

The 27-year-old and the victim, who had been separated for ten months, both attended the wedding. “The summary has come to an end.”