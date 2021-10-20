Wi Ha-jun on the Cruelest Task in ‘Squid Game’—and Which Challenge He Would Have Achieved

The extreme survival scenarios that unfold in Squid Game are all startlingly bleak, one horrible carnage after another, from mass shootings to participants plummeting from fatal heights.

Each seemingly simple, nostalgic job, which is eerily styled after traditional Korean children’s games, has devastating repercussions.

But, for Squid Game actor Wi Ha-jun, who plays police detective Hwang Jun-ho in the series, the stepping stone bridge comes to mind as the cruelest of all the games.

Jun-ho disguises himself as a staff member and infiltrates the game facility, acquiring a unique third-person perspective on the competition and a front-row seat to the bloody events.

Wi revealed to The Washington Newsday in his first interview with a major U.S. outlet that the glass stepping stones felt like the cruelest of the competition’s tasks because of the severity of the psychological distress caused and the sheer immediate agony experienced.

“The stepping stone bridge was the cruelest for me personally since your chances of succeeding can only be boosted by the sacrifice of those in front of you,” Wi explained.

“It’s awful and scary to think that someone has to die right in front of your eyes and that only by such a sacrifice can one move forward, one step at a time,” the actor remarked.

Contestants attempt to walk across an elevated bridge constructed of glass panels, some of which are made of stronger, tempered glass and others of weaker, ordinary glass. As a result, depending on whatever type of panel they step on, the gamers may perish.

While the glass bridge test was the most brutal, the Squid Game actor feels that due to his physical agility, he would have aced a handful of other challenges.

“The mugunghwa flower has flowered” game [Red Light, Green Light] and the Squid Game [the competition’s final round]would have been my best,” he stated.

The opening round of the competition, Red Light, Green Light, set the devastatingly grim tone of the games, with hundreds of surprise lethal eliminations leaving competitors completely shell-shocked.

The competition’s last round, Squid Game, was the most cutthroat of the games he’d played, according to series director/writer Hwang Dong-hyuk. This is a condensed version of the information.