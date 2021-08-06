Why You Should Wiggle Your Toes Often on National Wiggle Your Toes Day

National Wiggle Your Toes Day is here. This day serves as a reminder to pay attention to our feet by exposing them to daylight after months of being encased in socks.

While many people enjoy celebrating Wiggle Your Toes Day by walking barefoot on the beach or discarding their shoes in favor of sandals, the day is about more than just having fun. Because toes are markers of our general health, wiggling our toes can provide a lot of benefits. Here are a few reasons why you should wiggle your toe more often.

Holding toes in one position for too long might tense muscles, preventing them from returning to their usual length, according to studies. In addition, fungus can form in the toes due to abnormal toe spacing.

Toenails serve as markers for the following: The condition of your feet and toenails can reveal a lot about your overall health. While a thickened yellow toenail implies a fungal infection, coloring of toes can signal a variety of conditions, including Raynaud’s Disease. Symptoms such as clubbed toes might sometimes be a sign of underlying problems. Numbness or pins and needles in your toes or fingers is one of the uncommon signs of lung cancer.

Improve circulation: Wiggling toes might help to increase blood flow in the foot. Toe twitching is a symptom that can occur when circulation is disrupted.

Exercising your toes

Now that we’ve learned about the advantages of toe exercises, let’s look at several ways to do them.

Numerous times a day, flex and point your toes for several repetitions.

Place a towel on the floor beneath your feet and sit on a chair. Exert your toes now and bring the towel up to your face.

Maintain a flat foot on the floor. Now try to lift your toes all the way up to the same level. Hold them for five seconds before lowering them. Repeat.

Curl your toes under and raise your heel. Make sure your toes are flat on the ground. Repeat.