Why Women May Benefit More Than Men From Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine

According to a new study, women may be better off having the Pfizer (PFE) COVID vaccine than males since it may provide them with more effective and longer protection against the virus.

The study looked at antibodies in 4,868 Israeli healthcare professionals who were vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine between December 2020 and July 2021, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Women 65 and older had a 46 percent antibody level after six months, which was greater than men in the same age range, who had a 37 percent antibody count.

“We evaluated the correlation of age, sex, and concomitant diseases with immunogenicity, both at the peak and at 6 months after receiving the second dosage,” the researchers wrote.

“We discovered that antibody levels were higher in women than in males in both periods and dropped with age, as previously shown for the first month after receiving the second dose,” says the researcher.

However, researchers discovered that up to 80 days after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, both women and men’s COVID immunity dropped. After the second shot, participants aged 18 to 45 had a stronger immunity than those aged 65 and up, according to the study.

In addition, the study found that after two doses of COVID, the body responded more strongly than after only one dose.

In the United States, nearly 231.5 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine have been delivered. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines have fully immunized over 56.2 percent of the US population against the virus.

Pfizer has also released a booster shot that has been approved for immunocompromised persons, those 65 and older, long-term care residents, and those who work in high-risk environments. It is also seeking approval for its COVID vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years old, which is due later this month.

