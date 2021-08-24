Why will the Afghan flag be displayed at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony?

The Afghan flag will be flown at the Paralympics opening ceremony on Tuesday, August 24, despite the country’s absence from the events, according to organizers.

The flag will be shown at the opening ceremony as a “symbol of solidarity,” according to International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons.

Zakia Khudadadi, a para-taekwondo athlete, and Hossain Rasouli, a discus thrower, were among the Afghan competitors set to compete.

The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee (APC) announced on August 16 that the competitors will not compete in this year’s Paralympics due to unrest in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s recent takeover.

Abbas Karimi, an Afghan-born swimmer, will compete as part of the Refugee Paralympic Team.

Since the Taliban recovered control of the country, the country’s flag—a black, red, and green vertical tricolor with the national emblem in white—has become a symbol of resistance for many.

“We would like to have them [Khudadadi and Rasouli] here, sadly that is not possible, but they will be here in spirit,” Parsons told reporters on August 23.

He went on to say, “It’s vital to emphasize that because it’s a message of solidarity and peace that we give to the globe.”

The flag bearer at the ceremony, according to Parsons, will be a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Zakia Khudadadi of Afghanistan will compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 23-year-old para-taekwondo athlete was set to become Afghanistan’s first female athlete to compete in the Paralympic Games.

Khudadadi rose to prominence after winning the 1st African 2016 Para-Taekwondo Championships in Egypt when she was 18 years old, despite being born with a disability.

Khudadadi took up taekwondo after watching her countrymen Rohullah Nikpai earn historic bronze medals in the sport at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Games, according to the Paralympics’ official website.

“I definitely recall witnessing Nikpai rack up medals for Afghanistan,” Khudadadi added. I was impressed by him and chose to pursue the sport, which was aided by the backing of my family.”

Rasouli, Hossain

The 24-year-old discus thrower would have made his Paralympic debut in Tokyo 2020 after losing his left arm in a mine blast.

According to the Paralympics website, his training has primarily taken place in his garden or on neighboring hills.

