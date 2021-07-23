Why will individuals in Liverpool today be passing out ‘Not The S*n’ newspapers?

‘Not the S*n,’ a new ‘national newspaper,’ is being distributed in Liverpool today.

Extinction Rebellion, a group of environmental activists, created the 24-page tabloid, which is being distributed in 23 cities and towns.

This morning, volunteers were handing free copies outside Moorfields train station, which were also available in London, Manchester, Leeds, and Leicester.

Extinction Rebellion stated that two major printers refused to publish ‘Not The S*n,’ a publication that focuses on climate change issues.

Because of the city’s decades-long boycott of the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper, Extinction Rebellion claimed they were keen to make Liverpool one of their primary distribution hubs today.

“Our tabloid is an honest attempt to portray what our most popular newspapers might be doing every day: exposing the terrifying truth and how to deal with it – while also amusing us and making us smile,” a representative for the group said.

“This country’s tabloid and mainstream newspapers could be a true voice of the people, urging us to face down the rising climate crisis with British grit, and encouraging us to construct a secure, bright future together,” they continued.

“We’ve developed a national tabloid called Not The S*n to prove that you can be witty and punny, bold and punchy while reporting the truth about humanity’s worst catastrophe ever, and, more significantly, offering hope for a better tomorrow for everyone,” they stated.

“Rather than scapegoating immigrants, the poor, marginalized, and weak as scapegoats for our increasing environmental, social, and economic crises, Not The S*n punches up at politicians and powerbrokers of all parties who are doing too little, too late to address the climate emergency.”

The new tabloid is Extinction Rebellion’s newest action, following a blockade of a newspaper production plant in Knowsley in September.

The Sn, Times, Times on Sunday, and Sunday Times, as well as the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, and the Evening Standard, are all printed on the blockaded presses.

The strike prevented 1,100 stores from obtaining newspapers, costing publishers £1.2 million, according to reports.

