Why was Mohamed Salah invited to Prince William’s London ceremony?

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is in London for the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards presentation at Alexandra Palace this evening.

Last year, Prince William and Sir David Attenborough established the Earthshot Prize, a prominent worldwide environmental award.

Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary will host the event, which will be attended by a variety of celebrities.

Ed Sheeran, KSI, and Coldplay are among the performances, and the five winners will be announced by a panel of panelists that includes Salah.

Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate are among the categories.

Each winner will be awarded a £1 million prize as well as resources to help them continue their groundbreaking work.

Salah was picked to deliver an award alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, and David Oyelowo, among others.

In yesterday’s 5-0 hammering of Watford at Vicarage Road, the 29-year-old scored once again.

Salah, along with Jamie Vardy, tops the Premier League’s top goal scorers with seven goals so far this season.

Last night, while dining at The Araki sushi restaurant in Westminster, the Egyptian published a photo on social media with his agent Ramy Abbas.

This sparked a lot of suspicion among supporters about Salah’s current contract negotiations with the club.