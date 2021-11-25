Why was Curtis Jones in Liverpool’s locker room smiling at Fabinho after Porto’s win?

Curtis Jones was unable to play for Liverpool in their Champions League victory over Porto Friday night owing to injury, but he remained upbeat despite his absence.

Jurgen Klopp’s team defeated Porto 2-0 at Anfield to extend their winning streak in Champions League Group B, with Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah scoring goals.

During the 90 minutes, two Liverpool goals were ruled out for offside, with Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino’s efforts being disallowed.

Tyler Morton had a great night after making his maiden Premier League appearance against Arsenal last weekend with a start in Europe’s top competition.

The Wallasey-born midfielder partnered Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain in the center of the pitch and put up a strong performance throughout.

Jones, who is currently on the sidelines due to an eye ailment, would have been a likely starter if he had been available.

Despite not playing in the game, the 20-year-old joined the first-team players in the changing room, where he was entertained by Fabinho’s antics.

Jones captured the Brazilian midfielder, who was brought by Klopp with 19 minutes remaining against Porto, eating chicken following his cameo appearance.

Jones had spent Wednesday afternoon in Kirkby watching Liverpool’s under-19s compete in the UEFA Youth League and was eager to get back involved, as he teased the former Monaco player.