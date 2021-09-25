Why was a jet with a “Get into Bed” banner sighted above Liverpool?

People in Liverpool were perplexed last week when they saw a jet with a sign that read, “Get into Bed.”

The jet was visible across Merseyside and Chester, prompting people to use to social media to try to figure out what was going on.

” Aeroplane going over Liverpoo l with a banner ‘GET INTO BED’,” one user tweeted. “What’s the big deal?” says the narrator.

“Spotted this little aircraft flying over Wavertree dragging a banner screaming Get Into Bed!” said another.

On Wednesday, July 22, the plane was noticed flying over Liverpool, and many people in Chester were left wondering what it was all about and who was to blame.

Several speculated that it had anything to do with the recent ‘wake up’ graffiti that has appeared in some districts of Chester.

“Why was there a plane flying about Chester with get into bed on the back hahaha I thought the message was to wake up or has the tagger changed their mind now?” one user wondered.

“The graffiti is asking me to get up, the jet is telling me to go to bed,” another social media user joked. What exactly am I meant to be doing?”

Others were less impressed, with one commenting, “Wish that small jet circling Chester would just b****r off.”

The plane, however, turned out to be a marketing stunt by Chester student accommodation company Bed Student Rentals.

It’s thought to have been planned to coincide with a student event at Carriage Shed.

An image of the sky above the venue was uploaded on the company’s Instagram story (@bedstudentrentals), with the message “keep your eyes on the sky at 1pm for a special surprise.”

The Carriage Shed event is one of many that will be held for students during freshmen week.