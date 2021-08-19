Why tired “care for our own” refugee reactions are “nonsense.”

Thousands of Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in the United Kingdom and other nations as a result of the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

With so many people already in risk under the new rule, many people believe the UK’s existing offer of taking 5,000 people over the next year is simply not good enough.

Others, on the other hand, have a different reaction to the UK providing sanctuary to desperate people escaping war or persecution.

Afghan refugees are welcome, according to Steve Rotheram.

People are responding to news of migrants coming in the UK with remarks like “we should look after our own first,” or “why should they receive homes over people in this country,” according to a short peek through social media.

These are trite arguments that appear to imply that in the world’s fifth largest economy, we are forced to choose between supporting needy individuals in our own country and assisting the world’s most desperate.

This isn’t to suggest that the government does any of these things well; it doesn’t – but these are political choices, not economic needs.

Michelle Langan is the founder of Liverpool’s Papercup Project, a homeless and rough sleeping organisation that has been helping the city’s homeless for many years.

She said she is tired of such remarks and believes that everyone should be supported.

“I’ve seen individuals on social media saying that we should be helping the homeless here before we help refugees,” Michelle told The Washington Newsday.

“This is absurd; no one will be harmed if we help refugees; it’s not an either/or scenario.

“It is just not true that those experiencing homelessness will be denied assistance because refugees are taking up space.”

“Thankfully, people who had become homeless in Liverpool were granted housing at the outset of the pandemic, which has been one big positive outcome of this last year,” she continued.

“Every week, our volunteers are out ready to engage anyone who is newly homeless and connect them to services.

"We'll also be aiding organizations like Bridge 2, which does incredible work with refugees, by donating goods like clothing and toiletries."