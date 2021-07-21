Why the United States Won’t Be Able To Avoid Moral Responsibility In Afghanistan

The majority of the remaining American forces in Afghanistan have lately been removed, with the remainder scheduled to depart by the end of August 2021. This withdrawal brings the United States’ military presence in Afghanistan to a close after nearly two decades.

In the United States, support for the withdrawal is strong, with the majority of Americans – regardless of political affiliation – favoring the conclusion of American military operations in Afghanistan. Both financially and in terms of American lives, the war has been and will continue to be costly.

However, the current Afghan regime is insecure, and some experts believe it will fall apart within a year. If it does, the Taliban, whose history of human rights violations includes brutality against women and children, will most likely fill the resultant power vacuum.

Whether we stay in Afghanistan or leave, there are tremendous moral sacrifices involved. I’ve sought to understand how ethical reasoning could be used to such instances as a political philosopher whose work focuses on international politics.

The first and most crucial ethical concern is whether the US withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan is justified.

A second concern would be how the American conscience should be affected by the moral wrongs that are going to develop in Afghanistan. Should American politicians take responsibility for these wrongdoings in some way?

Is it possible, more widely, that even when we do the best we can, we are nevertheless guilty of doing something morally wrong?

Many philosophers have scoffed at the notion that someone could make the best decision possible and still be accused of committing a moral blunder.

For example, Immanuel Kant believed that this perspective was fundamentally at odds with the aims of morality, which is to inform people what they should do.

If a moral theory stated that there are times when there is no other option but to do wrong, then that theory would indicate that even the most flawless moral agent might be forced to become a wrongdoer.

That kind of reasoning implies that there may be times when we are unable to avoid making mistakes. If we were unfortunate enough to find ourselves in those situations, we would be held guilty for wrongdoing as a result of our misfortune. This kind of "moral luck" seemed absurd to Kant.