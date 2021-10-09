Why the search for a new FDA Commissioner is becoming more important under the Biden administration.

As the nation’s main pharmaceutical regulator seeks to regain its footing after being hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the search for a new commissioner at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken on increased importance.

While President Biden’s administration searches for a nominee, the FDA has been run by interim commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock since January. The FDA is still licking its wounds after disputes with the new White House, internal scandals, and the introduction of the COVID-19 Delta variant, despite a reprieve after multiple grueling political confrontations with previous President Donald Trump’s administration.

The FDA’s turmoil does not auger well for the Biden administration’s pandemic response, which has seen approval slip in recent months, or efforts to prevent Americans from further harm. Today, the agency is dealing with a slew of interconnected difficulties that threaten to derail everything.

The Biden administration must choose an acceptable candidate to lead the FDA by Nov. 15, when it will be forced to make a decision due to a legal deadline. However, no candidates for FDA administrator have been received by the Senate, undermining expectations that Biden would make confirming a permanent FDA leader a top priority.

Former FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Joshua Sharfstein and Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, both from the Obama administration, were under consideration. Because of doubts over whether either candidate can get support from the pharmaceutical business or Biden’s own Democratic Party, which is anti-Big Pharma, the administration has pushed forward with either candidate.

Woodcock, the current acting FDA commissioner, has staff support, but she faces Democratic resistance in the Senate, as do the other contenders. At a time when the government is taking greater steps against drug producers, her handling of deaths from OxyContin is the key sticking point for these politicians.

Maintaining an acting agency head is necessary for guaranteeing continuity in operations, but they should only be used for a limited time. In comparison to confirmed counterparts like CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Woodcock’s ability to define priorities is hampered, and she lacks power in interagency or internal debates.

The FDA has recently been involved in a number of high-profile disputes, demonstrating why the agency may require new, tough leadership to get back on track.

Two senior FDA officials were arrested in August.