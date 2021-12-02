Why the Release of Meghan Markle’s Texts by a Bullying Accusation Aide Didn’t Lead to a Lawsuit.

An appeals court affirmed Meghan Markle’s privacy case victory, ruling that bombshell texts and emails revealed by a former aide didn’t “bear on the issues.”

At a hearing last month, the Duchess of Sussex faced a challenge to her credibility and was compelled to apologize for misleading the court in previous submissions.

Messages revealed that, despite previous denials, she did authorize communications secretary Jason Knauf to work on the memoir Finding Freedom, and that she had sent a letter to her father knowing it would be made public.

After the letter was published in the UK tabloid The Mail on Sunday, she filed a privacy and copyright action. The publication had quoted too extensively from the five-page message written in skilled calligraphy, according to the Court of Appeal.

Meghan may have simply had a “unfortunate lapse of recall,” according to the judges.

The following was part of the ruling: “Following the service of Mr Knauf’s evidence, which revealed that he had provided some information to the Authors of the Book with her knowledge, the Duchess stated in a witness statement that she had not had the benefit of seeing the relevant emails when she approved the pleading, and apologized to the court for not remembering the relevant exchanges at the time.

“At most, this was a regrettable loss of recollection on her part, but it does not appear to impact on the concerns stated in the grounds of appeal, and it was given no importance in Associated Newspapers’ oral argument.”

In an email written two months after Meghan sent her letter, Knauf, a former Kensington Palace staffer, accused her of bullying two PAs out of the royal household.

In February, his email was released to The Times in the United Kingdom, just days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey appearance.

During a hearing in November, Knauf gave over text messages and emails related to the letter and Finding Freedom, which were published by the Court of Appeal.

In messages dating back to 2018, Meghan gave Knauf permission to work on the biography, two years before it was published in summer 2020.

Meghan expressed herself as follows: “Thank you for the information below – for when. This is a condensed version of the information.