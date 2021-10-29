Why the Internet Is Split Over Twix’s Halloween Ad.

Twix, the chocolate bar brand owned by Mars (the American confectionery corporation), has provoked significant criticism on social media with a Halloween-themed campaign.

The video incorporates a scene from Hulu’s “Bite Size Halloween” series’ “The New Nanny” episode, which involves a youngster in a dress and his babysitter, a woman dressed in complete black with dark makeup and wearing a witch hat.

The mother is seen in the driver’s seat of a car, with the youngster in the rear seat, in the video tape. “I’m still wearing my princess dress,” the child answers when she asks if he “buckled” his seat belt. “Do you want to wear it?” she asks, and the youngster nods. The two are then seen in a park, where the toddler throws a soccer ball around as another boy in a costume shouts: “Hello there, princess. You have the appearance of a young lady. Why are you dressed like that?” “Dressing like this makes me feel nice,” the toddler wearing the dress says to the caregiver. After that, the boy in the cape asks: “Is that your nanny in the picture? She has an odd appearance. You and your nanny both appear strange. Both of you are strange.” “No, we’re simply different,” the girl in the dress explains, to which the other boy responds, “Boys don’t wear dresses.” The woman then appears to raise her hands as a huge gust of wind blows the kid away, leaving just his cape on the grass.

“Will he [the boy in the cape]come back?” the child in the dress wonders as the two walk away together. Before the scene finishes and the Twix logo shows, the woman responds, “Probably.”

Earlier in the advertisement, the boy encountered two young girls while playing outside his home, one of whom asked: “Why are you so well-dressed? It isn’t even Halloween yet.” The toddler dashed back into the house, as the nanny appeared outside. “Are you a good witch or a terrible witch?” one of the kids said, to which the babysitter replied, “Do you want to find out?” as the wind blew across her hair and the girls exchanged puzzled looks.

