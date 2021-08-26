Why the Carabao Cup team will reveal the depth of Liverpool’s roster.

With Liverpool set to play in the Carabao Cup in the next round, Jurgen Klopp will soon have to select which players of his team will be involved.

With only four rounds (and five matches) to get to the final, the competition allows some of the Reds’ less active players to gain some crucial game time while also giving Klopp the chance to win his first domestic cup in England.

In the past, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been unafraid to start some of his best players in this competition. In 2020/21, Virgil van Dijk started both games, with Mohamed Salah joining him in the starting lineup for the second game (with Arsenal, which the Reds lost on penalties).

However, given the Reds’ injury problems last season, Klopp is likely to rely on his back-up options in this competition this season.

The depth of Liverpool’s current roster is highlighted by a deeper look at the players who are expected to be included, however the picture may have changed by the time the transfer market closes on August 31.

Caoimhin Kelleher has only made nine professional appearances for Liverpool, although he has played in two Champions League games and has also represented the Republic of Ireland.

Neco Williams, while being only 20 years old, has more experience and would certainly take the right-back spot. The 14-cap Wales international has started 17 games for Liverpool, with the highlight coming in the Champions League victory over Ajax, where he assisted the winning goal.

After having to utilize 20 central defensive partnerships last season, it’s remarkable that Klopp has the most options at centre-back for the League Cup team.

Because Liverpool only has four games between now and their first appearance in England’s lower-tier cup tournament, Ibrahima Konate might make his Reds debut.

Joe Gomez has yet to play in his native position in 2021/22, while Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are either on or off the team.