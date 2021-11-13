Why teachers in Liverpool could hold the key to the death of a much-loved father.

After his terrible death, the family of a former Liverpool teacher wants to hear from any colleagues he may have worked with in the city.

Joe Reilly died of mesothelioma, an asbestos-related illness, in 2019 at the age of 74.

His widow Margaret Reilly and daughter Joanne Drew believe he may have been exposed to asbestos while working for a London-based engineering firm and as a teacher in a number of Liverpool schools.

Between 1965 and 1966, Joe, a Glasgow native, worked for Harland Engineering Limited in Baker Street, London.

The company was involved in electrical engineering, and Joe’s family believes he worked with colleagues who were utilizing asbestos-coated electrical wire.

The asbestos team at legal firm Leigh Day, who represent Joe’s wife and daughters Margaret and Joanna, would like to contact with anyone who worked at Harland Engineering Limited in the past, especially if they remember Joe or have any knowledge concerning the electrical wire work that was done.

Joe began his career as a teacher in 1972, and he taught in the Liverpool region, where he met and married Margaret.

The Leigh Day team would like to hear from any of Joe’s old teaching colleagues who may recall if any asbestos products were present in the schools, especially if they recollect any construction work taking place at the time.

Joe returned to Scotland after retirement and died at his house in Perth.

“It was as if the world had stopped turning when Joe was diagnosed,” his wife, Margaret Reilly, recalled.

“Asbestos has been found in the lungs for many years, causing this insidious sickness.

"Joe was in excellent physical condition, his heart was powerful, and he eagerly accepted any treatment or trial that was provided to him. They were brutal, but he regarded them as if they were part of a training regimen, and he persevered admirably. We miss him terribly.

"We are looking for any of Joe Reilly's former coworkers to attend," said Kevin Johnson, a specialist asbestos solicitor and partner at Leigh Day.