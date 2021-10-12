Why Taking Risks Is Important for Differentiating Yourself, by Dimitriy N. Mishin

Risks add spice to the proceedings. They become the heart of any good story. But that’s all in the past. When someone gets caught in the middle of a storm, all hell breaks loose. It’s impossible to predict where one’s decision will lead or which way the wind will blow. Some people are willing to take the danger, while others are not. It’s not so much a question of aptitude as it is of willpower. At least, that’s what Dimitriy Mishin, a 20-year-old venture capitalist and cryptocurrency supporter who has achieved great success despite his youth, says is necessary to help one stand apart.

We are risk averse by nature. Rather than becoming supper for mammoths and other predators, our forefathers would rather go hungry. The threat of death has apparently been replaced by the fear of jeopardizing one’s comfort, social status, and other benefits. The external world’s mammoths have retreated to make way for the inner world’s horrors. These monsters, on the other hand, can be defeated by Dimitriy. “What was “impossible” yesterday is now a reality, and what is “impossible” now will be a reality tomorrow,” he continues. However, no one knows exactly what that will entail, and those who shape tomorrow’s reality will be the risk takers. Innovation requires a certain amount of risk.” Risk-taking is essential for human development. We have the tools, strengths, innovations, and technologies that we do because of the risks that men and women have taken before us. We have been able to ameliorate human misery to some measure thanks to people like Marie Curie, Nicola Tesla, Van Gogh, and countless more. “Risk-takers propel the collective ahead,” Dimitriy adds. While we may now honor them since they live among us, inventors and risk-takers used to go unnoticed during their lifetimes when technology had yet to overcome many obstacles. And it is only because of their efforts that we have learned to appreciate their sacrifices and the value of their lives once more. “Risks form character” and “accelerate life,” according to Dimitriy “.. They demonstrate that we are more than what society has taught us or what we have believed about ourselves. To deny us the right to overcome our fears and uncertainties is to deny life a chance to grow.