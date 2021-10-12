Why some at Liverpool were ‘uncomfortable’ with Roberto Firmino’s transfer fee.

When Liverpool attempted to sign Roberto Firmino six years ago, they received minimal pushback.

When the Reds paid £29 million for him from Hoffenheim in June 2015, he became the club’s second most expensive player.

Firmino has now established himself as an important member of what has at times been a deadly frontline, which includes Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who joined in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

His ascension up the European footballing ladder, however, was not always clear.

Firmino was signed by Brendan Rodgers’ management team, with the club’s ‘transfer committee,’ as it was dubbed at the time, being the driving factor behind the Brazilian’s move from Germany.

Liverpool’s underappreciated research department was also instrumental in determining why Firmino was the right player for the Reds all those years ago.

Ian Graham, the director of research at the time, conducted a deep dive into the examination of the would-be Reds man, as the recruitment team believed they had found a potential star-in-waiting at Hoffenheim, who were coming off an unremarkable eighth-place finish the season before.

With two years left on his contract, it was decided that if the proper offer came along, the Germans would be happy to do business with Liverpool.

Firmino, who had no Premier League experience at the time, was not automatically priced out of the budget, according to those inside the club.

Brazil has no competitive international experience or games at the youth level, which were additional relevant aspects to examine.

Firmino’s low production of double figures in just one season hinted to a forward who was not very prolific in front of goal.

Despite his call-up for that summer’s Copa America in Chile, it was thought that these factors would cause several of the bigger fish in the food chain to overlook the Brazil international.

At the time, Europe’s giants weren’t exactly surrounding a non-scoring forward for a mid-table side with no meaningful national experience.

However, a closer examination of other, less-valuable criteria led many within the club to conclude that Firmino was precisely who they thought he was. “The summary has come to an end.”