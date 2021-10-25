Why should you not leave your heating on all day? An expert explains.

Following a moderate summer, Merseyside has been struck by rain and wind, and some of us may have already turned on the heating.

Those who haven’t yet turned on their radiators will soon consider doing so as the temperatures continue to drop.

However, given the rising cost of wholesale gas, Brits will be looking for the most cost-effective and efficient way to heat their homes in winter.

Google Maps Street View captured a woman in an X-rated posture.

This includes the discussion over whether it is more cost effective to keep the heating on or off all day, or whether it is more cost effective to maintain the heating on a low level all day.

According to the Mirror, some experts claim that it relies on how effectively your property is insulated, as this will impact how much energy you need to heat it.

According to Sarah Broomfield, an energy expert at Uswitch.com, if your home loses a lot of heat, you’ll have to spend more money to keep it warm.

If you follow this approach, it is advisable to only turn on the heating when you need it.

“The cost of leaving your heater on all the time will be especially expensive for individuals living in properties that aren’t as well insulated,” she noted.

“Typically, the most energy-efficient way to heat your home is to program your heating system to turn on when you need it the most.

“Many of the more contemporary room thermostats also allow you to program different temperatures for different times of day – and even set up a separate weekend timer.”

If you’re wasting electricity all day, the Energy Saving Trust has previously stated that it’s best to heat your home only when you need it.

“Heating controls help you keep your house comfortably warm, without overheating and wasting energy,” the Energy Saving Trust explains on its website.

“You may save money on your heating expenses and reduce your carbon emissions by properly installing and utilizing your heating controls.”

However, some experts who have previously spoken to MoneySavingExpert argue the opposite, claiming that you should always keep the heating on.

Condensation collects within the walls, according to the experts interviewed by the consumer website. “The summary has come to an end.”