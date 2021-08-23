Why should Liverpool be the sole contender for the title of UK’s Favorite Place?

Take in the vista from Everton Park on a clear day, and you’ll get a pretty decent idea of what Liverpool was, is, and can be.

Looking north, you’ll notice a row of gloomy docklands, abandoned and battered in compared to the modernized port of Seaforth further away.

Sweeping down Scotland Road, the city’s major thoroughfare, the slumped terracing and church spires bear witness to a previously populous community.

As you approach the city center, you’ll notice a distinctive skyline with Wirral, Wales, and the Irish Sea in the background.

All of these locations and spaces contribute to Liverpool’s story and make it the most unique city in the United Kingdom.

And it’s maybe in that skyline, where modern and ancient building collide in gentle blows, that you see a city shaped by its history – one that’s always trying to tell new stories in the future. A distinctness that extends beyond an accent, Nike Air Max, or hair rollers.

The history and social upheaval engraved into the panoramic picture from Everton Park is akin to that of many northern industrial towns and cities. Liverpool, on the other hand, has a more chiseled feel about it. It has a more ornate quality about it.

With its diversity of buildings and picturesque waterfront, that perspective of the city center demonstrates its importance. Whereas some counties are eager to brag about their brilliance, Liverpool is content to let the picture frame that surrounds the city do the talking.

In many ways, Liverpool is aware that it is a significant location. There’s nothing else like it. Self-awareness that is content but never arrogant.

It only knows that it was home to the School of Science and the Cold War’s lone Red Machine to conquer Europe.

It recognizes that it is the birthplace of The Beatles, but it has Eric’s rattle, The Real Thing’s harmony and angst, and every ground-breaking thump emanating from Quadrant Park to tell the genuine narrative of Liverpool’s musical ambition.

Liverpool, and its way of life, is built on a sense of importance. Not in the way it imagines itself to be. “The summary has come to an end.”