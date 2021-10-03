Why Should Americans Expect Mail Delivery Delays?

Over the next ten years, a scheme led by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is expected to slow down mail delivery. Customers may see immediate effects from the slower delivery time, which will be introduced this weekend.

The plan does affect postal workers, and it raises the question of what the initiative’s true motivation is. The delay is expected to improve delivery accuracy and will effect around 30% of total mail delivered, primarily mail traveling longer distances.

In a written reply to NBC News, USPS spokesman Kim Frum said, “These new service standards will boost delivery reliability, consistency, and efficiency for our customers and across our network.”

“Standards for single-piece construction” Within a local area, First-Class Mail will continue to take two days. For certain long-distance mail, the Postal Service will lengthen time in transit requirements by one or two days.”

Customers have already expressed dissatisfaction with the speed with which mail is delivered, particularly when it comes to obtaining postal medication, paychecks, or mail delivered to remote areas.

Despite the fact that there aren’t enough truck drivers to deliver the mail, DeJoy insists on having additional mail delivered by truck. According to Kimberly Karol, president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union, mail will pile up in surface transportation centers because there will be no one to distribute it.

This is also making it difficult to monitor mail accurately because the mail is being kept for so long by the centers.

“We may take mail at a post office counter, but the mail cannot be traced once it is delivered to the surface centers. They keep it for days at a time. Although it appears that the mail is being held by the postal service, it is not in our possession. Customers have a difficult time tracking their mail, according to Karol.

DeJoy’s demands appear to be making matters worse, which is why many postal workers are anxious and perplexed as to why these changes have been implemented.

“This is a step backward for the Postal Service and for the millions of people who rely on timely mail delivery across the country. In a written response to NBC News, the American Postal Workers Union stated, “The union is concerned that the service standard adjustments will only drive away mail volume and much-needed postal revenue.”