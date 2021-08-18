Why Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may have a less royal life as a result of Prince Harry’s legacy.

A royal author tells This website that once Prince Charles becomes king, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may have a “very much less royal existence.”

The royal family faces a difficult decision over the fate of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second and third children in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stunning exit from the royal family.

Prince George is supposed to become king one day, but his younger sister and brother would only be called upon if he abdicated his duties or if tragedy occurred.

As part of Charles’ decades-long campaign to shrink down the monarchy, Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, told This website, Charlotte and Louis may be spared the burden of royal obligations.

“When they’re older, their grandfather will be on the king for a while, and he’s talked about this slimmed-down monarchy,” she explained.

“It’s possible that they won’t be really interested at all.

“I believe they will require more independence. Clearly, Charles is right in the middle of Harry’s firing line. So he can learn from his mistakes with Harry.

“Harry basically did what he wanted. Up to a degree, William felt the same way. However, I believe Charlotte and Louis will have a significantly reduced royal presence.

“I don’t expect anything to happen until the Queen has retired to greener pastures.”

When some of the royal family’s more inconspicuous members were sidelined in the mid-1990s, Charles began seeking to trim down the royal family.

After graduating from university, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had their security lifted. They don’t have any royal responsibilities.

After an open confrontation with his brothers over whether they should have royal roles, Charles did not win every battle.

“This was Prince Charles’ unique crusade,” historian Robert Lacey wrote in the Battle of Brothers campaign. The future monarch sought to tone down the House of Windsor in this age of dieting.

“Charles’ plan was to restrict the monarchy’s public face to just the sovereign and their consort, plus those children and grandchildren who were directly in the senior bloodlineâ€”no more dozen-counting uncles and cousins, no more aunts.”

“Charles believed that his brothers Andrew. This is a condensed version of the information.