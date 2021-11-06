Why Prince William Might Be Offended by Princess Diana’s Film “Spencer”

A biopic about Princess Diana is in the works. Spencer recreates a story she told in an interview that Prince William branded as a “false narrative.” The princess’ wings are clipped by oppressive attendants, including an ex-military equerry who watches her every move, in Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of her life.

Some images appear to explicitly reference statements she made during a well-known BBC Panorama interview in 1995.

The tell-all is problematic, however, because it was recently revealed that journalist Martin Bashir used faked financial records to persuade the princess to give it, implying that her employees were betraying her.

Prince William issued a forceful statement linking the interview to her death, claiming that Bashir’s deception had a significant impact on what she said during the interview.

The Duke of Cambridge made the following statement: “Knowing that the BBC’s failures contributed considerably to her anxiety, paranoia, and isolation that I remember from those final years with her brings indescribable grief.

“But what upsets me the most is that my mother would have known she had been duped if the BBC had fully examined the complaints and concerns voiced in 1995.

“She was let down not only by a renegade reporter, but also by BBC executives who chose to look the other way rather than ask the uncomfortable questions.

“This Panorama episode, in my opinion, has no credibility and should never be broadcast again. It effectively built a false narrative that has been sold by the BBC and others for over a quarter-century.” One of the dramatic exchanges in Spencer that mirrors the Bashir interview is when Prince Charles advises Diana to control her bulimia out of respect for the chickens that laid her morning eggs.

Jack Farthing, who plays him, says: "They all went out of their way to get you breakfast. Please respect them by not regurgitating it all into a toilet bowl before the church bells ring." Diana later admits to not eating a soufflé, saying, "It would have been wasted on me anyhow." "You have to understand that when you have bulimia, you are really humiliated of yourself and you despise yourself, so—and people think you're wasting food—so you don't discuss it with people," Diana explained to Bashir. She continued, " "'I assume you're going,' was all I said.