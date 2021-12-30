Why One State Is Opposed To The CDC’s New COVID Isolation Requirements.

Despite the new shorter recommendations announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, residents of Michigan will still need to follow the 10-day COVID isolation and quarantine rules.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has stated that it would not adhere to the CDC’s COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Of response to the rise in Omicron cases, which are proving to be less severe than the Delta version, the CDC has lowered the period spent in isolation for patients who test positive for COVID to five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask at all times.

For people who come into touch with a COVID-infected person, the quarantine period has been lowered to five days, followed by five days of mask wearing.

According to the CDC, the Omicron variant accounts for around 59 percent of all COVID infections as of Dec. 25, therefore the modification in isolation and quarantine guidelines is timely.

The MDHHS, on the other hand, stated that it will “examine the supporting evidence behind this guideline, while awaiting additional information from the CDC, specifically for special groups and in high-risk settings,” while waiting for more information from the CDC.

Michiganders should continue to follow the CDC’s prior 10-day isolation and quarantine advice until “new information from the CDC becomes available,” at which point the state’s rules will be updated.

“While the CDC is working on additional information to clarify parts of their updated COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance released this week,” the agency said in a statement. “MDHHS strongly encourages all residents to continue to follow Michigan’s current quarantine and isolation guidance to keep themselves and their families as safe as possible.”

As the Delta and Omicron variants spread across the state, Michigan has one of the highest percentages of COVID cases in the country.

According to data from the MDHHS, the average daily COVID cases in the state as of Wednesday were 12,929, with 232 documented COVID-19 deaths.

More than 70% of the state’s people aged 16 and over have received their first dosage of the COVID vaccination, according to the MDHHS.