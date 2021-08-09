Why Northern enterprises might be the brightest stars of ‘Global Britain’, according to Andrew Seaton.

The desire to recast the UK as a “Global Britain” has the potential to be a great success story in the North of England.

Last year, the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber business groups alone exported £2.7 billion worth of goods to China, dwarfing the efforts of London and the South.

As the country begins to recover from Covid-19 and transition to life outside the EU, it is evident that the North’s enterprises will be among its brightest lights, exhibiting the best of what the UK has to offer.

Nissan and Chinese battery company Envision’s recent decision to invest in a new electric vehicle and a major battery plant in Sunderland, for example, is a huge vote of confidence in the region’s capabilities, openness, and embrace of new technology. This investment will create 1,600 new jobs in the region while while preserving 300 existing positions.

It’s also a reminder of where the North – and the rest of the country – should be seeking for the economic prospects that will drive its prosperity and, in turn, create jobs for its people: the Asia Pacific’s dynamic economies, with China at the center.

Asia’s economy are expected to recover faster than the UK’s main trading partners. While the rest of the UK economy struggled to adjust to the problems posed by Covid-19, many businesses in the North of England stepped up and expanded on long-standing partnerships in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Exports from the North-East to China increased by about 50% between 2019 and 2020, while exports from the North-West increased by just over 10%. And there’s still plenty of room for more.

It is impossible to overestimate the size of the opportunity for British enterprises in China.

China is become the world’s most powerful economic engine. China is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.1 percent this year, according to the IMF. This is the equivalent of adding an economy the size of Spain to the global economy at that rate.

This is mirrored. “The summary has come to an end.”