Why Miami City Officials Say Their New Police Chief Had to Go. Elvis & Fidel: Why Miami City Officials Say Their New Police Chief Had to Go.

According to the Associated Press, the Miami police chief was suspended with the aim to terminate his position on Monday after inciting inappropriate circumstances and misusing his authority.

Art Acevedo was suspended by City Manager Art Noriega after only six months on the job, accused of interference in department and internal affairs investigations. Acevedo has also been chastised for inappropriate Elvis Presley impersonations and racial discrimination in a remark directed at police commissioners.

Videos depicting Acevedo dancing to Jailhouse Rock and impersonating Elvis, as well as invading a dance floor of a fundraiser and slapping a woman’s bottom with a piece of paper, were shown during a meeting discussing Acevedo’s behavior.

Acevedo apparently made comments to other police about the city being ruled by a “Cuban Mafia,” and later apologized to Cuban American commissioners who were outraged by the remarks, saying he had no idea “Cuban Mafia” was a phrase used by Fidel Castro to refer to exiles.

Joe Carollo, one of the commissioners, did not forgive Acevedo’s inflammatory statements.

Carollo believes he is the only person of Cuban ancestry in the world who is unaware of this.

“The chief’s relationship with the organization had become untenable and needed to be rectified as soon as possible,” Noriega added. “Chief Acevedo isn’t the ideal person for this job.” Acevedo was hired by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who praised him as “America’s best chief” earlier this year. As a Havana-born refugee, he was regarded as a progressive law enforcement officer who led the Houston police department. He also shared heritage with hundreds of thousands of Cubans in Miami.

Acevedo, on the other hand, made ripples almost immediately after taking over internal affairs and making significant changes to his command staff after being sworn in in April. He demoted four majors and fired two high-ranking cops—a married couple—for lying about a car accident involving a city-issued SUV.

Commissioners assailed Acevedo and his leadership at two tumultuous sessions this month, designating themselves to an investigating committee with subpoena power to look into his appointment.

"The only thing we wanted for him was to be a chief," Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes told WSVN-TV. To avoid becoming a politician.