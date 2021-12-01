Why Mentions of Prince Andrew, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump in the Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Could Backfire

Although it has been revealed that Prince Andrew, former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton flew on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s plane during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, an analyst believes it could benefit the defense.

The British socialite, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of grooming and sex trafficking youngsters for the abuse of the late billionaire Epstein, is on trial.

Lawrence Visoski, a pilot who flew Epstein’s plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” was the first witness to take the stand.

“I can’t see her sitting in the passenger compartment like I would, say, President Clinton,” he said when asked if he remembered seeing one of the victims on the plane. It had been such a long time.” “Donald Trump, before he was president, as well,” he told jurors separately. “I remember President Trump,” he continued, “but there aren’t many individuals who are affiliated with him.” Visoski responded affirmatively when asked if he was “acquainted with Prince Andrew” by Maxwell’s legal team. “And he travelled on Mr. Epstein’s plane, right?” Maxwell’s attorney, Christian Everdell, asked. “He did,” Visoski said. All three men have denied knowing about or taking part in Epstein’s child sexual assault. So far, the court has not heard any evidence that they committed crimes.

Dr. Darrel Turner, a forensic psychologist who has consulted for the FBI, told The Washington Newsday that the high-profile references would help paint a picture of Epstein as a powerful guy, but that they might also be utilized by the defense.

“When you have a crime that could involve an ex-president of the United States, the royal family, and all of this, you’re going to have a lot more people invested and paying attention,” he said.

“It drastically elevates the stakes.” Because these people who are here will be defending themselves to some extent because if they don’t, it’ll be like pleading the fifth and making them more guilty, so the prosecution will go all out.

“We’re talking about 14-year-old girls from a Florida working-class neighborhood. ‘How could they stand up to this sick, devious billionaire?’ ‘How could they possibly stand against Donald Trump and Bill Clinton?’ It creates a divide and a power imbalance between those who commit the crimes and those who are the victims.

“It creates a power differential in which the typical spectator may imagine herself in that situation and say, This is a condensed version of the information.