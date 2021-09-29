Why Joe Biden’s Climate Change Agenda Needs to Happen This Week.

With his two main infrastructure projects held up in a divided Congress, President Joe Biden’s climate change program faces a difficult path forward.

Fighting global climate change has been a focal point of the president’s domestic and diplomatic policies. His administration has announced aggressive efforts to promote the use of renewable energy over fossil fuels, reduce emissions, and collaborate with other countries to fund global climate change programs.

These objectives, though, are in jeopardy as his legislative program in Congress threatens to fly off the tracks.

After passing the Senate last month, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure on Thursday. Money would be committed to creating climate-resilient infrastructure, modernizing the national energy grid, and investing in electric car infrastructure in the United States under this law.

The package is being held up due to internal bickering among Biden’s Democratic colleagues over a second, larger “human infrastructure” plan. More climate policies are included in this $3.5 trillion package to compensate for the loss of other climate elements from the physical infrastructure bill during negotiations with Republican senators.

The law would implement a new Clean Energy Standard for the utilities sector, tax incentives for clean energy and electric car use, and increased investment in clean energy technologies, according to a proposal published in July.

The $3.5 trillion bill has been greeted with criticism from centrist Democrats since the beginning of negotiations. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been a vocal opponent of the bill due to what he sees as an unacceptably high price tag. He has claimed that passing the law is “not urgent” at this time, which has enraged progressive Democrats.

Manchin, whose home state is still reliant on fossil fuels, is particularly critical of the legislation’s climate change measures.

The Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP), which aims to incentivize utilities to switch to zero-emission power sources, is one of Manchin’s pet peeves. The centrist Democrat, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, wields enormous influence over the bill’s journey through the upper house if it ever gets there.

Republicans are united in their opposition to the multibillion-dollar package and Democrats’ hopes to approve it through the budget reconciliation process, which only takes a simple majority of votes to pass. Because the party cannot afford, this gives Manchin an outsized role. Brief News from Washington Newsday.