Why It’s Critical To Support LGBTQ Children When They Come Out

The word LGBTQ was coined to bring a previously marginalized group into the mainstream.

LGBTQ acceptance came as a great relief for lesbians, homosexuals, queer, and bisexual individuals after decades of shame, oppression, and concealment, allowing them to come out in the open and obtain wider social acceptance.

In early adolescence, a person becomes aware of his or her unique sexual preference or gender identity, but they may be hesitant to tell their parents for fear of an unpleasant reaction or outburst. There’s no doubting that parents want the best for their children, but dismissing their feelings only serves to irritate them.