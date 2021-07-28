Why isn’t Susanna Reid on GMB this morning?

Susanna Reid was noticeably absent from today’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

The host, who is 50 years old, is a regular on the morning show.

She was, however, absent from today’s show and will be for the next few weeks.

Susanna is getting some well-deserved time off during the school summer vacation.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who present This Morning, are also on vacation this summer.

Susanna is out today, so Kate Garraway is filling in.

After working on GMTV in the 2000s, the TV celebrity frequently hosts GMB.

Ben Shephard, her co-host, joined her on the show.

Susanna joked on yesterday’s GMB that she would be taking a sabbatical of her own while talking to Ben about sabbaticals.

“Today is my last day,” she remarked.

“Happy days,” Ben said.

We won’t miss you.”

Susanna confirmed her break with an Instagram update.

“OVER & OUT (for the summer)!!!” she wrote. In September, I’ll see you @gmb.”

Susanna’s fans wished her a nice break, but said they would miss her on the show.

Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain earlier this year, and the show is still looking for a replacement.