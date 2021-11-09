Why Isn’t Paul Gosar’s Violent Anime Video Banned From Twitter?

Rep. Paul Gosar’s violent anime clip depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not be taken down by Twitter because “it may be in the public interest” to keep it up.

After tweeting a photoshopped video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by slicing the back of her neck, Gosar (R-AZ) drew a barrage of criticism.

The 90-second anti-immigrant ad repurposed sequences from the blockbuster Japanese anime Attack on Titan, which depicts malevolent giants attempting to breach city walls in order to devour humans.

After the video became viral on Twitter, Gosar uploaded it to Instagram, where it has over 3 million views.

Gosar’s post was found to be in violation of Twitter’s “hateful conduct” rules, and the video may only be viewed if clicked on.

A Twitter disclaimer was appended to Gosar’s tweet as of Tuesday morning, explaining why the video was still accessible on the internet.

“This tweet was in violation of Twitter’s hateful conduct rules,” it said. However, Twitter has judged that keeping the tweet available may be in the public’s best interests.” Are there any anime aficionados among us? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi November 7, 2021 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) Twitter said on its website that some posts that it considers to be in the public interest and “directly adds to understanding or discussion of a topic of public concern” are still available. It went on to say that even if elected officials’ tweets break Twitter’s rules, they might stay up, though a notice would be appended and the ability to spread the information would be limited.

Twitter’s hostile conduct policy specifies that accounts that incite or threaten violence against others are not permitted.

Despite including a notice on Gosar’s tweet, Twitter has been pressured to take the video down.

“I strongly hope that the President, Vice President, and the White House would officially condemn @RepGosar for publishing an animated movie showing him killing @AOC,” author Don Winslow wrote in a post to his 730,000 followers.

“I’m hoping @Twittersecurity will deactivate the account of @RepGosar.”

Hundreds more accounts, according to The Washington Newsday, have mirrored his views, pushing for Gosar’s Twitter account to be terminated.

Twitter and Instagram have been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.