Why isn’t my Spotify Wrapped playing? What to do about it.

Thousands of Spotify users have shared their top songs and artists for the year 2021.

Users’ favorite artists, genres, songs, and podcasts, as well as the minutes spent listening, have been revealed by the streaming service.

Spotify has also introduced a ‘personalized experience,’ which includes ‘Your Audio Aura,’ which visualizes your audio aura based on your top two music moods.

The DVLA has issued an urgent warning to the elderly over an £81 fee.

However, some users have reported having trouble accessing the program.

Wrapped is available through the Spotify mobile app on iOS and Android for eligible users.

However, if you’re having difficulties locating your Wrapped, we can help.

Open the Spotify application.

To access your Wrapped playlist, go to the home screen and click the ‘Your 2021 Wrapped’ banner.

If you can’t find the banner, search for ‘Wrapped’ in the search field and it should appear.

Select the banner by tapping it.

This will take you to the Spotify Wrapped’story,’ where you can see your personalized statistics.

Click the ‘Share this story’ button to share your Wrapped with social media platforms.

If you can’t find Wrapped in the iOS or Android app, open a mobile browser and go to spotify.com/wrapped to access your playlist.

First, make sure Spotify is activated and loaded on your phone.