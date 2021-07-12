Why is your dog afraid of males, and what should you do about it?

Don’t worry if you think your dog treats males differently than women; experts say there is anything you can do about it.

After all, while we may treat our dogs as if they were humans and speak to them as if they were members of the family, we must remember that they are just that: pets.

We like to believe we know what they’re thinking, how they’re feeling, and why they do what they do, but we don’t always.

And there’s nothing wrong with admitting you need professional assistance. Recently, dog behaviorists have been our saviors, especially when it came to readjusting our pups to life after lockdown.

They might also have the answer when it comes to coping with a fearful dog.

Being afraid of males is not unusual; it could be the result of a negative childhood experience with men, or it could be utterly irrational.

Derek Marsh, a member of TeamDogs, understands how you feel after adopting your own rescue dog.

“We have a rescue dog that is progressively recuperating with success, but the dread of men, including myself, is troubling,” he said. Is there anything you could suggest? We realize it will take a long time, but we have made no progress.”

Although we are major dog lovers, we do not claim to be experts, which is why we enlisted the help of Anna Webb, a nutrition and behavior specialist. She also has her own podcast, A Dog’s Life, which she hosts.

“One of the advantages of getting a puppy is that you’re in command of his socialization from the beginning,” she explained.

Some re-homings and rescues, on the other hand, may have missed out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Inadequate early socialization can also be blamed for some worries, misgivings about events, and persons.

“Some dogs are nervous in the presence of men.”

Anna told us that some dogs despise males with beards and people who wear hats, and that masks have now become a source of confusion for dogs.

“Males will smell quite different from women for dogs, and they will also sound different with deeper voices,” Anna stated when asked why dogs would be afraid of men. The summary comes to a close.