Why Is There A Housing Shortage In The United States? COVID Isn’t at Fault.

The United States is experiencing a housing scarcity across the country, although the cause is not entirely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Realtor.com data, the United States is short 5.24 million single-family households, an increase over the 3.84 million gap in 2019. Between January 2012 and June 2021, the US Census revealed that 12.3 million new American families were created, but only 7 million new single-family houses were built.

At first look, this shortage appears to be caused by COVID-19, but the situation is more convoluted, and the origins predate the epidemic. The US economy is currently experiencing a labor shortage, with firms in all industries struggling to fill openings. However, the workforce scarcity in the housing construction industry existed before COVID-19 swept over the United States in March 2020.

COVID-19 isn’t entirely culpable, to be sure. The disruption of supply networks around the world has increased the cost of construction materials for builders. Land prices were also pushed up by pandemic-related demand.

According to Realtor.com’s chief economist Danielle Hale, millennials’ want for a home has surpassed assumptions that they will be a “renter’s generation,” as evidenced by today’s unmet demand for houses.

Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, have a harder time becoming homeowners than their parents and grandparents. Even though there is an unfulfilled demand for housing, people of the generation are often gloomy about their chances of ever owning one, and COVID-19 has only added to this mood.

In other circumstances, builders are identifying an economic situation in which demand is excessively high and unlikely to be met immediately. As a result, they are limiting building, thus reducing supply. Given the rising prices of existing supply shortfalls, as well as the limited possibility that demand will be met anytime soon, the motivation for developers to build more affordable houses is lower now.