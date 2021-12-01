Why is the Ghislaine Maxwell trial about to undergo its first major test?

According to British writer Vicky Ward, Ghislaine Maxwell’s Jeffrey Epstein trial is entering its key third day, which could put the prosecution’s evidence to the test.

The British socialite has pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking and grooming youngsters for the late New York financier’s abuse.

Jurors heard the first testimony from “Jane,” who was briefly questioned by Maxwell’s lawyers before the day’s session ended, as one of four victims in the case, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, December 1, the defendant’s team will get their first sustained opportunity to test her evidence.

It might be a watershed moment, according to Ward, who penned a now-famous profile of Epstein for Vanity Fair after hearing abuse allegations against him.

“The question has always been will the government witnesses hold up under cross-examination,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“That has always been the central theme of this.” We’ll see if the first one succeeds. So far, nothing is obvious.” On Tuesday, November 30, “Jane” told jurors that she was 14 when Epstein sexually molested her many times.

Alison Moe, the prosecutor, asked “Jane:” “When you had sexual contact with Jeffrey Epstein when you were 14 years old, who was the most commonly in the room?” “Ghislaine Maxwell,” the witness said. After convincing her he might boost her career, Epstein abused her at his Palm Beach residence, according to “Jane.”

“He said: ‘I know everybody, I know all the agencies, I know all the photographers, I know the owner of Victoria’s Secret, so I can make things happen, but you just have to be ready for it,” she told the court, according to The Guardian.

“The talk came to an abrupt halt.” It had been discovered in his office. “He just took my hand in his and whispered, ‘Follow me.'” “He took me into the pool house and there was this couch, futon-looking thing on the right hand side, and he just proceeded to drag me over,” she continued. He sat in the corner and said nothing.

“He yanked me on top of himself and started masturbating on me.”

“I was transfixed in fear—I’d never seen a penis before,” “Jane” stated.

Dr. Darrel Turner, a forensic psychologist, told The Washington Newsday that Maxwell’s staff would. This is a condensed version of the information.