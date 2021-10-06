Why is Taylor Swift’s name now cropping up in the race for Governor of Virginia?

Terry McAuliffe’s team used ads targeting Republican Glenn Youngkin’s former work with the Carlyle Group on Tuesday to bring Taylor Swift’s name into the discourse about Virginia’s upcoming governor election.

During his position as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, McAuliffe, a Democrat, claimed in campaign commercials that Youngkin “helped buy Taylor Swift’s masters out from under her.”

According to Axios, the ads began on Instagram, Facebook, and Google on Tuesday.

Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC purchased Swift’s former label, Big Machine, in 2019 and sparked the uproar. Swift’s battle for the rights to her music grew in intensity in the months after, with her pleading for help and support on Tumblr in November 2019.

Swift particularly requested assistance from the Carlyle Group, which she named as the private equity firm that “put up money for the sale of my music” to Braun and the founder of Big Machine in a late-2019 post.

Youngkin was the co-CEO of the Carlyle Group at the time. He left that office last October before commencing his campaign for governor of Virginia.

According to The Verge, the McAuliffe campaign’s new Swift-themed advertising would target the singer’s Virginia followers. The commercials show photographs of Swift and Youngkin alongside the hashtag #WeStandWithTaylor, which first became popular in 2019 as the debate over her music catalog erupted.

Youngkin’s team told Axios that with the new advertisements, McAuliffe had “reached the stage of desperation,” and that the Democrat was “rolling out the most unfounded attacks to see what sticks.”

Glenn, take a look at what you had us do. Virginia will join the Reputation period on November 2, 2021. https://t.co/Ln3GzaHp8s

5 October 2021 — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats)

The ad rollout began attracting attention Tuesday, with some Democrats employing lyrics from Swift’s songs to comment on the development in the campaign.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, the Democratic Party of Virginia said, “Look what you made us do Glenn.” The state party added, “Virginia is entering it’s [sic]Reputation era Nov. 2 2021,” referencing to Swift’s last album with Big Machine in 2017.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton addressed McAuliffe’s campaign commercials.

“Virginia is never ever,. This is a condensed version of the information.