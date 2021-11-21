Why is St Helens called St Helens, and what is the significance of a little-known town statue?

St Helens has a lengthy and illustrious past that dates back to the Middle Ages.

However, the town did not exist as a separate entity until 1868, in the mid-nineteenth century.

St Helens is named after St Elyn, and specifically a chapel of ease dedicated to her that was first recorded in 1552.

The construction of St Helens’ contemporary town centre

Where the route from Ormskirk to Warrington joined the road from Prescot to Ashton, the chapel was built.

The chapel was located on Chapel Lane, which is now Church Street, in the heart of the town, according to maps from the time.

The region that is now St Helens was separated into four townships at this period, in the mid-16th century: Eccleston, Windle, Parr, and Sutton.

A modest statue of St Elyn, the town’s namesake, may be located above the Mayor’s parlour windows on St Helens town hall.

As the area grew beyond being simply agricultural, it became a key hub for coal mining, which began in St Helens as early as the 16th century.

The town’s economy then exploded once the Sankey Canal was completed in 1762, allowing coal to be easily transported to Liverpool’s large port city.

The population exploded as a result of the industrial revolution. The four townships that formed up St Helens had a population of 7,570 people in 1801.

By 1821, it had grown to around 10,000 people, and by 1851, it had grown to almost 15,000 people. In the late nineteenth century, St Helens continued to grow rapidly, and by 1900, it had a population of over 84,000 people.

In under a century, the population had increased tenfold.

Despite cholera epidemics in 1849 and 1854, the area continued to flourish, and St Helens elected its first MP to parliament in 1885.

Throughout the nineteenth century, coal mining and glass manufacturing dominated the local economy, with the famed Pilkington’s glass producers situated in St Helens.

The town had an estimated population of 84,000 by the turn of the century, but it grew at a slower rate in the 1900s than it had in the 1800s.

