Why is Russia so hell-bent on annexing a sovereign Ukraine?

As Russian forces continue to mass along the country’s border with Ukraine, the heightened tensions have brought to mind the two countries’ tumultuous but crucial past.

Ukraine’s fight for independence was inspired in part by Russia’s own history. Following the Russian Revolution in 1917, a powerful Ukrainian independence movement surged over the region, which had been ruled for centuries by a series of ancient empires.

Later that year, a sovereign Ukrainian republic was established.

Ukraine became a part of the Soviet Union during WWII and remained so until the Soviet Union’s breakup in 1991, when the country acquired complete independence.

The former Soviet state, on the other hand, appears to have never lost interest in reclaiming the Ukrainian nation that was once theirs. Despite the continued fortification along the border, the Kremlin has stated that Russia will not attack Ukraine.

The Council on Foreign Relations stated, “Russia’s intervention in Ukraine has provoked Europe’s largest security crisis since the Cold War” (CFR).

“Today, [Ukraine] is at the forefront of a resurgent great-power rivalry,” the CFR continued, “which many observers believe will dominate international relations in the decades ahead.”

Experts say Russia is drawn to Ukraine because the two countries have profound historical ties.

“Russia and Ukraine have profound cultural, economic, and political ties, and Ukraine is crucial to Russia’s identity and vision for itself in the world,” according to the CFR. “Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is frequently referred to as ‘the mother of Russian cities,’ equaling Moscow and St. Petersburg in terms of artistic importance.” Russia is also likely concerned about the welfare of the approximately eight million Russians living in Ukraine, according to the report.

Ukraine, a developing country that ranks 74th on the Human Development Index, is one of Europe’s poorest countries. It also has to deal with a lot of government corruption, as well as persistent poverty among many of its residents.

“The prevalence of a poverty culture is not simply a terrible social occurrence, but a long-term threat,” according to Vox Ukraine.

According to the CFR, Russia has a number of other geopolitical reasons for wishing to invade Ukraine aside from the interests of its people.

