‘Why is my sister in heaven?’ said a four-year-old girl to her mother.

A mother has described the moment she learned her infant baby lacked a windpipe and was “incompatible with life.”

When physicians discovered their daughter Georgie was born without a windpipe due to a disorder known as tracheal agenesis, Emma Weaver, 39, and her husband Leigh, 40, were taken aback.

Without a windpipe, doctors told Georgie’s parents that there was nothing they could do, and Emma and Leigh had to say goodbye to their baby.

“It was such a great shock,” Emma remarked. For us, it was a really stressful and hard period.

“Everything was fine until I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, which happened right around Easter because I couldn’t have any chocolate.

“I was diagnosed with polyhydramnios, or too much amniotic fluid, a few weeks later, and when I gave birth, I had two and a half times the typical quantity.

“As a nurse, I knew that if I googled it, I would only stress myself out unnecessarily, but the physicians suspected that something was wrong with her bowel.”

Doctors only realized what the underlying problem was after Georgie was born weighing only 4 pounds at 34 weeks, she added.

“She was struggling to breathe, and at first they suggested she was simply ‘a bit drunk’ from the pethidine,” Emma, from Neston, said.

“They informed us it could be tracheal agenesis when we were transported from Arrowe Park Hospital to Alder Hey.

“They explained she’d require a CT scan and that if there was a bit of a windpipe, they could deal with it, but if there wasn’t, it’d be life-threatening.

“We were completely stunned; we had no idea anything was going on until she was born.”

“I asked the specialists’ advice on whether to bring in my daughter Jess, who was six at the time, mainly because she was so young,” Emma said after scans revealed Georgie had no windpipe.

“How can she say goodbye to someone she has never met?” they said.

“In retrospect, it was unquestionably the best decision.”

