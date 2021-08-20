Why is Mike Richards stepping down as the host of “Jeopardy!”? His Complete Remarks can be found here.

Mike Richards, the new host of Jeopardy!, has stepped down. He was named to the position just over a week after it was announced.

“Too much of a distraction for our audience and not the proper decision for the show,” Richards believed his promotion to host had become.

On Friday morning, Sony Pictures Television released the following statement from Richards, which he gave to the game show’s staff.

“It grieves me that past incidents and remarks have placed such a pall on Jeopardy! as we prepare to begin a new chapter

“As I indicated last week, I was ecstatic to be asked to host the syndicated show and to have the opportunity to broaden my responsibilities. However, it has become evident over the last several days that continuing as host would be too much of a distraction for our viewers and not the best option for the show. As a result, I’ll be stepping down as host immediately. As a result, today’s manufacturing will be canceled.

“The search for a permanent syndicated host will now be resumed by SPT [Sony Pictures Television].” Meanwhile, we’ll be bringing back guest hosts to help with production for the new season, which will be announced next week.

“I’d want to apologize to each of you for the unwelcome bad attention that Jeopardy! has received! over the last three weeks, and for the resulting uncertainty and delays. I recognize that I have a long way to go in regaining your trust and confidence.”