Why is ‘Licorice Pizza’ by Paul Thomas Anderson being panned on the internet?

Social media users have attacked the film Licorice Pizza, which has won four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture – Musical/Comedy, ahead of its wide release on Christmas Day.

Some users have attacked Paul Thomas Anderson’s film, set in the 1970s and written and directed by him, for “showing racism” without confronting or critiquing it.

The film follows Alana Kane (played by Alana Haim of the rock band Haim) and Gary Valentine (played by Cooper Hoffman, the son of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman) as they “grow up, run around, and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973,” according to the official storyline summary.

Why is ‘Licorice Pizza’ causing so much controversy on social media?

A scene in which a white man restaurant owner (played by John Michael Higgins) speaks to his on-screen Japanese wife with a phony Asian accent was mentioned by several social media users. Later, the man reappears with his new wife, a Japanese woman, and attempts the same phony accent prank.

“After you see Licorice Pizza, please have a dialogue with your friends about how just exposing racism isn’t a critique of racism,” Anita Sarkeesian, an Armenian and Iraqi filmmaker, novelist, and media critic, tweeted Monday. It is, in fact, committing racism.” At the time of reporting, the post had over 500 likes.

“Licorice Pizza is set in the 1970s, so one could argue it is presenting dominant attitudes of the time,” Sarkeesian wrote on Twitter, “but that in and of itself is not enough to justify its existence in perpetuating racist attitudes to modern viewers today, we are not beyond anti-Asian racism in 2021.”

Please have a discussion with your friends after you’ve seen Licorice Pizza about how simply exhibiting racism isn’t a critique of racism. It is, in fact, committing racism.

Here are some points to consider:

December 13, 2021 — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian)

Sarkeesian claimed that “there is also anti-semitism in the film,” and speculated that the film’s goal may have been “to highlight how blasé the prevailing society was at the time.”

However, the commenter went on to say that it’s “irresponsible to just put that in as.” This is a condensed version of the information.