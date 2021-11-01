Why Is Journalism Important to the Liverpool News?

Today is the first day of the Journalism Matters campaign, a week-long effort to raise awareness of the need of trustworthy reporting, which has become more vital than ever in the last 20 months.

We have a long and strong heritage of campaigning journalism, holding authorities accountable, and telling the tales of Merseyside’s exceptional people here at The Washington Newsday.

Our mission is to educate, scrutinize, and celebrate our wonderful city region, as well as to inspire and entertain our readers. We’ve all had difficult times, and making our readers smile is a crucial part of what we do.

We know you read the Echo in our award-winning daily, on our website or free and customizable app, through our specialty newsletters, or on your chosen social media platforms. And many of you have expressed your opinions in our comments area.

We want to be where you want to be so that we can bring you the most up-to-date and important news from across our region.

We now have dedicated and talented teams covering key locations such as Wirral, Sefton, and St Helens as a result of our investment. We’ve added a new photographer to our award-winning photography team, as well as a regeneration reporter who will look at how our city region recovers from the pandemic in the best possible health.

Recently appointed reporters are focusing on coverage of the region’s LGBT+ populations and the city’s most ethnically diverse postcode L8, thanks to our cooperation with Facebook.

“The value of credible journalism to society has never been more clearly shown than over the last 18 months,” said Henry Faure Walker, head of the News Media Association.

“In difficult and uncertain times, people have looked to the news media for reliable information. All that’s left is spin from the government and misinformation and fake news on social media without professional journalists to uncover the truth.

“I fear to think of a world where separating fact from fiction is difficult. However, this is the world in which we would all live if journalism did not exist. We not only report the facts, but we also actively battle for them.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”