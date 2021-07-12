Why is it taking the DVLA so long to renew drivers’ licenses, and can you drive while you wait?

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, getting a new driver’s license or renewing an existing one is taking much longer.

Last month, it was claimed that 80,000 letters were waiting to be opened at the DVLA headquarters in Swansea, with another 60,000 arriving every day.

According to the government’s website, “due of Covid-19, it may take longer for you to receive your license.”

The DVLA has cautioned drivers that they can expect a six- to ten-week wait – or even longer if they have a medical issue that necessitates information from GPs.

According to the Daily Post, complaints on social media show that some people’s wait times are in the months.

Drivers who had their licenses expire between February 1 and December 31 of 2020 were offered an 11-month extension, but they are already running out.

This means DVLA employees will have much more work to do, and there will be even more backlogs as a result of a series of strikes at DVLA offices over coronavirus safety precautions.

Here’s how to renew your driver’s license, as well as information on whether you can drive while you wait.

Renewals should, in general, be applied for online to avoid delays.

Your driving privileges in the UK were automatically renewed by 11 months if your license expired between February 1 and December 31, 2020.

Your license was extended from the day it was set to expire.

Drivers will not receive a new license as part of the automatic extension; instead, they will receive one when they renew their license.

Before the extended period expires, licenses can be renewed online.

Licences that are set to expire after January 1, 2021, must be renewed as usual.

Photocard licenses must be renewed every ten years, and drivers will receive a notice before their current license expires.

Failure to renew might result in a fine of up to £1,000 for motorists.

Around two million photocards, according to the DVLA, are out of date.

Those whose licenses are up for renewal in August 2021 should do it now.

The same is true for drivers whose licenses were due to expire in August-September 2020 but were automatically extended for an additional 11 months.

The expiration date is printed on the front of the photocard in section 4b.

