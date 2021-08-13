Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky? – History, beliefs, and origins

This year’s only Friday 13th falls on August 13th, a date that most people are aware of as a date to avoid.

The gloomy date has such a frightening reputation that it’s been the subject of a number of horror films. In fact, the number 13 has been seen a bad omen in general, to the extent where some hotel elevators simply avoid the 13th floor due to superstition.

We didn’t question it when we were kids that Friday the 13th was unlucky, and some of us have carried the superstition into our adult life, avoiding important events on the ominous day.

But what’s the big deal about Friday the 13th, and is there any validity to the legend? Continue reading to find out.

Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky?

Many people believe the number 13 earned its evil reputation throughout biblical times, particularly in regard to the Last Supper. The final lunch before Jesus’ crucifixion was attended by 13 persons, including Jesus and his 12 disciples.

The number 13 became associated with Judas Iscariot, the final disciple and eventual betrayer of Jesus, and was thus considered as a forewarning of ill things to come.

History of Friday the 13th

The arrest of hundreds of catholic Knights Templar by France’s King Phillip IV on Friday, 1307, entrenched the day and date as a bad omen.

Because an excommunicated member of the organization claimed that new recruits were being forced to spit on the cross, participate in homosexual practices, and deny Christ, Pope Clement V ordered the Knights to be seized. As a result, several Knights in Paris were burned at the stake.

The Grand Master of the Knights Templar, Jaques de Molay, was claimed to have cursed his prosecutors as he burned in front of Notre Dame church at one of these executions. According to legend, the curse insured that every Friday 13th after that was bad luck for everyone.

Superstitions about Friday the 13th

Friday 13th phobia is so ubiquitous that it has two names: paraskevidekatriaphobia and Friggatriskaidekaphobia (both equally difficult to pronounce).

“Summary concludes.” Superstitions abound.