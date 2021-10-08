Why is Chris Laundrie only now becoming involved in the search for his son Brian?

Chris Laundrie, Brian’s father, was invited to assist authorities in their hunt for his son, which is now in its third week.

Chris joined the hunt for Brian now that “the preserve and the Laundries have been closed to the public, but the parents have been cooperating since the search began,” according to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

Chris was seen leaving his house with a plastic bag on video on Thursday morning. Bertolino told WFLA that he was on his way to the Carlton Reserve to assist in the hunt for his kid.

“Chris was asked to point out any preferred routes or areas in the preserve that Brian might have used,” Bertolino explained.

He apparently drove his own truck to the reserve before joining police enforcement in a vehicle that drove into the swamp.

"Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie verbally supplied this information three weeks ago, on-site support is now regarded to be superior," Bertolino stated.

According to WFLA, a big drone was noticed flying above the wildlife reserve on Wednesday, when multiple police vehicles were present.

According to Fox News, Brian’s mother, Roberta Laundrie, stayed at her North Port home as Chris joined the search.

According to Bertolino, Chris was scheduled to join the search at the preserve on Wednesday, but the North Port Police Department (NPPD) had to “postpone Chris’s involvement.” However, an NPPD representative informed 8 On Your Side that the agency did not make this choice and that “the NPPD would not be making these judgments and actions,” indicating that the FBI is in charge.

According to the site, the official continued, “If that was accurate, the FBI would have to answer.”

According to WFLA, Bertolino said, “Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta [Brian’s mother] feel Brian may be.”

Brian is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, who went missing after going on a cross-country journey with her lover Brian.

Bertolino stated last month that Brian will not be speaking with him. This is a condensed version of the information.