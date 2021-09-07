Why is an exiled Chinese billionaire in the United States spreading anti-vaccine misinformation?

Exiled Chinese millionaire Wang Jianlin has been spreading anti-vaccination propaganda while promoting the use of dubious COVID-19 treatments.

Guo Wengui is using his show on the web network GTV to promote ivermectin, which is used to treat parasite infections, and the malaria medicine artemisinin to treat COVID-19, according to CNBC. None of these medications have been approved for treating COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), or the World Health Organization (WHO). In fact, the FDA and the CDC have previously warned against using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment due to the risks associated with it.

Guo, a real estate magnate, fled China in 2014, fearing that authorities there might pursue corruption charges against him. Guo has enraged Chinese authorities since coming in the United States in 2015, by making a series of charges claiming corruption by other Communist Party officials. Since his escape, China has sought his arrest and requested an Interpol red notice, which would allow him to be extradited if he was apprehended by law authorities in another country.

Guo has used conspiratorial rhetoric against existing COVID-19 vaccines on his broadcast. He advised parents against getting their children vaccinated, despite the fact that the FDA states that vaccines are safe for parents of children aged 12 and up.

“Keep in mind that the CCP virus requires the use of artemisinin, ivermectin, dexamethasone, oxytetracycline, hydroxychloroquine, and zinc. According to a translation of the show, Guo remarked on his Sept. 5 episode on GTV that “just few medicines can cure the virus.” In a previous episode, Guo defined artemisinin, an anti-malaria medicine, as a “antidote” to COVID-19.

Guo is linked to Republican circles connected to former President Donald Trump, who have been accused of spreading false information about vaccines and COVID-19 in general. He is a member of the ex-Mar-a-Lago president’s resort in Florida and is a close associate of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.

Previously, the Chinese government attempted to reach out to Trump through a political associate, requesting Guo’s extradition to China. The request was considered by Trump, but he did not act on it.