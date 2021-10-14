Why Is a Former FBI Agent Confident? Brian Laundrie Is Alive And Well.

Due to comments made by the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, a retired FBI agent recently stated that she believes Brian Laundrie is still alive.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer was questioned on NewsNationNow on Wednesday night why she feels Laundrie is receiving support from “allies” and that he is still alive despite being missing for over a month.

“I feel it’s because of the length of time that has passed and he has remained unnoticed,” Coffindaffer explained. “And the attorney has stated numerous times that he is representing both the family and Brian Laundrie.” “You wouldn’t represent someone who isn’t alive,” she said. Bertolino has stated that he represents Laundrie on multiple occasions, including in a statement released on September 15 in which he explained why Laundrie had not spoken with law enforcement officials about Gabby Petito’s abduction.

“In my experience, intimate partners are often the first people law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this,” Bertolino said in the statement. “The warning that ‘any statement made will be used against you’ is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito’s disappearance.”

Bertolino told WBPF 25 News’ Jossie Carbonare on September 29 that he has been representing the Laundrie family for 20 years.

“Unless I am notified that Brian Laundrie is no longer alive, then [sic]I still represent him,” Bertolino said in a statement to The Washington Newsday in reaction to Coffindaffer’s comments on Wednesday.

Laundrie has been missing for more than a month, according to his parents, who last saw him on September 13th. They told authorities that they thought he went for a hike in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, which has become the focus of the search. In the case of Petito’s disappearance and death, Laundrie has remained the only person of interest.

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19, and an examination confirmed that she died of manual strangulation, the Teton County Coroner announced earlier this week.

Laundrie has a federal arrest warrant, but it charges him with bank card fraud. The announcement of the arrest warrant was made by the. This is a condensed version of the information.