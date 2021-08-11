Why having a dog makes you more likely to get trampled by cows.

Graeme Hall, the ‘Dogfather’ of television, has shown how to walk a dog safely in the countryside around cattle.

The top dog trainer recently discussed how you should act with your pet among cows, whether it is safe for dogs to play with sticks, and how to deal with your dog rolling in badger or fox excrement on his podcast.

During a recent walk in the countryside with his dog, Graeme noted that there were approximately 20 cows between him and the public walkway.

“I’m going to have to bite the bullet and walk across this field,” he said after explaining why going back wasn’t an option. They’re all standing right in the middle of the sidewalk, staring at us.

“My intention was to walk around the back and give them a wide birth if they didn’t move, and that’s exactly what I did; they didn’t move.”

People are stomped by cows every year, according to the National Farmers Union, despite the fact that this is a rare occurrence.

Graeme went on to say that the chances of this happening while walking your dog are higher because they appear to be predators, especially to cows guarding their calves.

“If you need to stray from the footpath to give them a wide birth and then get back to the footpath as soon as practically practicable, that’s fine,” he stated.

“Don’t follow that road religiously and try to split the herd, and never ever split a cow from her calf.”

When working with cattle, it’s critical to keep your dog on a leash. If you are afraid they will attack you, Graeme recommends letting your dog off the leash since their agility will distract them until you get to where you need to be.

However, because there are dangerous plants in the countryside, this should be the only time your dog is off the leash.

Laura, a listener, was having problems with her rescue dog, Gromit, eating sticks and having upset tummies the next day, so the star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly offered his expert advice.

Instead of throwing sticks, the 54-year-old suggested throwing toys to your dog.