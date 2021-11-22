Why have there been 640 Covid deaths in six months for double jabbed?

To protect the people from the severe consequences of coronavirus, the government recommends getting twice jabbed.

This does not, however, mean that persons who have been properly vaccinated are wholly immune to contracting the disease or transmitting it to others.

According to the most recent numbers, there were 51,281 Covid-related deaths in England between January 2 and July 2 of 2021.

There were 640 deaths among the 51,281 people who were fully vaccinated, although this figure also includes those who were infected before being immunized.

While some deaths in vaccinated individuals are to be expected due to the large number of people who have been vaccinated and the fact that no vaccine is 100 percent effective, experts say “the risk of death from COVID-19 was consistently lower for people who had received two vaccinations compared to one or no vaccination.”

“Breakthrough cases” are infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated.

A “breakthrough death” is defined as a death caused by Covid-19 in someone who has received both vaccination doses and has a first positive PCR test at least 14 days after the second injection, according to official numbers.

Between January 2nd and July 2nd, 2021, there were 256 breakthrough deaths.

However, when we consider those 640 deaths in the context of the 51,281 Covid-related deaths that occurred during that six-month period, we may get a better idea of how death rates change after the second dose.

Between January 2 and July 2 2021, there were 38,964 Covid-related deaths involving people who were completely unvaccinated, meaning 12,317 deaths occurred in people who were partially (one jab) or fully vaccinated (both jabs).

4,388 of the 12,317 deaths occurred within 21 days of the first vaccination. An further 7,289 people died 21 days or more after receiving their first dosage.

However, there were 182 Covid-related deaths within 21 days of individuals receiving the second dose of the vaccine. There were 458 Covid-related deaths that occurred 21 days or more following the second dose.

In any case, this is a huge statistical reduction in the