Why have 11 Premier League players, including Liverpool’s stars, been banned?

FIFA has told Premier League teams such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Leeds that they will not be permitted to select their Brazilian stars for this weekend’s matchups.

This follows a long-running club vs. country spat in which clubs refused to release players for this international window because of matches in red-list countries.

Over the break, Brazil was scheduled to play three World Cup qualifiers, the last of which was scheduled for Friday against Peru.

Because Brazil and much of South America are currently on the UK’s red-list, players who traveled there would have been subjected to a 10-day quarantine upon their return.

Due to the Peru game taking place so late in the international break, any Brazilian players who took part would have missed two rounds of the Premier League, a UEFA Champions League or Europa League group stage encounter, and a third round Carabao Cup matchup.

Because FIFA decided not to renew its temporary release exception for individuals obliged to quarantine upon their return from international duty, the Premier League took an united stance in support of any club that chose not to release players.

Furthermore, the UK government offered no exemption due to persistent public health concerns about inbound travelers from red-list nations, leaving clubs with no choice but to insist their players stay in the UK.

Players who fail to report for international duty are subject to a five-day suspension and are not eligible to be selected by their club during that time.

Where agreements with clubs could not be reached, the Brazilian Football Association asked the governing body to implement these laws.

Everton will be permitted to play Richarlison against Burnley on Monday as a result of the club’s solid connections with the Brazilian FA.

This is also due to Richarlison’s participation in the Copa America and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer.

Last month, the forward won Olympic gold with Brazil and returned to the Premier League in time for the season’s first game.

Liverpool will play without Fabinho, Alisson, and Roberto Firmino, Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva, Leeds will be without Raphinha, and City will be unable to pick.